Bargarh: The Urban primary health centre (UPHC) at Hatapada and another private clinic at Tora area in this town have been sealed for 72 hours starting Tuesday after COVID infection was detected in these healthcare centres.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Bibhuti Bhushan Meher informed that the UPHC and Meher Clinic were sealed for the safety of the people.

Sources said, Bargarh had reported two COVID-19 patients Monday. During the contact tracing, it was learnet that one of them had visited Meher Clinic June 27 and the other one had visited the UPHC at Hatapada July 3.

Notably, the district reported 33 COVID-19 positive cases Monday. According to district information and public relation officer (DIPRO) Kalyani Dash, all the patients were from Katapali village under Bargarh block. The number of coronavirus infected patients in Katapali village stands at 105. The village has been a Containment Zone since June 16.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bargarh is 166. Of them, while 81 patients have recovered from the disease, 84 are undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospital. The pandemic has so far claimed only one life in the district.

PNN