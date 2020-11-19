Bhubaneswar: Even as efforts for developing COVID-19 vaccine is in full swing in the country and is expected to be brought out soon, the state government has decided Wednesday that people of Odisha who are over 60 years of age will be the first priority for vaccination.

Also read: Stolen gold worth over Rs 18 Lakh seized in Balasore, 5 arrested

This was decided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a high-level meeting held over video conference to provide the vaccine to senior citizens, expectant mothers and health workers, on priority basis.

People coming under these categories will be vaccinated first, once it is made available and there is a supply of the drug in Odisha.

A comprehensive database which was prepared for the purpose, of people with comorbidities and suffering from serious ailments, will be helpful during the vaccination drive to be taken up in future.

Technical and scientific expertise will be of importance in vaccinating the vulnerable group of people, the Chief Minister expressed.

PNN