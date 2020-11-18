Balasore: In a major crackdown Wednesday, Soro police recovered a large portion of gold ornaments which was stolen from a goldsmith near Bidu Chhak at Soro area in Balasore district November 5.

Also read: Decision to close over 14,000 schools taken to provide quality education: S&ME Minister Samir Dash

Police arrested five inter-district dacoits in this connection.

According to local police sources, four among the five arrested were identified as Sanatan Das, Ratikant Das, Chinmaya Das and Jitendra Das. The arrested are history-sheeters and a number of cases are pending against them at different police stations in Balasore.

Notably, a goldsmith from Anandpur in Keonjhar district with gold ornaments weighing around 500gms had arrived in Balasore to deliver the valuables to different jewelers. He was intercepted by the five miscreants on national highway (NH-16).

The bike-borne miscreants had brandished sharp weapons at the goldsmith and had looted the gold ornaments.

Acting on directives of Balasore SP Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra, Soro police station IIC Madhumita Mohanty along with other police personnel nabbed the anti-socials and arrested them.

PNN