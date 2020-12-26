Cuttack: In order to prevent any probable spread of COVID-19 following the death of an infected person at Nuasahi (Khanda Sailo) village of Bada Patasundarpur panchayat under Niali area in Cuttack, the district administration declared this village as a ‘Containment Zone’ till January 4 starting from Saturday morning.

According to official sources, 14 other residents of Nuasahi village have tested positive for the deadly virus.

“Nuasahi (Khanda Sailo) village under Bada Patasundarpur panchayat under Kantapada block declared as a Containment Zone starting from 26/12/2020 (6am) to 04/01/2021 (6pm),” the Office order of Cuttack Sadar Sub-Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate read.

“All the connecting roads to Nuasahi (Khanda Sailo) village of Bada Patasundarpur panchayat and all vehicular and personal movement in and out of the said area are to be stopped forthwith till further orders,” the office order which was issued Friday evening emphasised.

All residents within the ‘Containment Zone’ must confine themselves to their respective homes. Commercial establishments, government and private organisations within the said area shall also remain closed during this period under reference, the office order stated.

Notably, supply of medicines, groceries, milk, vegetables and other essential goods shall be ensured by the block administration.

PNN