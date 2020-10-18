Rourkela: Sundargarh administration accorded Sunday a ‘guard of honour’ to 29-year-old deceased PG student Dr Priyashree. She had succumbed to the COVID-19 infection October 16.

Priyashree contracted the disease September 22 prior to which she was attending to COVID-19 patients at the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) facility in this city. After testing positive she had been admitted to the IGH itself.

Priyashree is a native of Nalanda district in Bihar. She had been pursuing her Diplomate of National Board (DNB) in surgery.

Priyashree’s brother Abhinav Ranjan has certainly been stunned and shocked by her death. He blamed the apathetic attitude of officials of IGH for his sister’s death.

PNN