Ganjam: With the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus in England, the Ganjam district administration has put a ban on government officials and employees leaving the district headquarters.

Initially, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, Ganjam district remained at the top of the list by reporting maximum number of positive cases continuously for some months. However, the district administration’s strategic plans and their implementation bore fruits and the pandemic has now been controlled in the district.

Having experienced the sting of COVID-19, the Ganjam district administration seems to be in no mood to take the recent case of a new strain of coronavirus emerging in the UK casually.

Sensing the seriousness of the situation, Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has put on a ban on the government officials leaving the district headquarters.

He also directed his officials to ensure zero gatherings at picnic spots and on Gopalpur sea beach.

PNN