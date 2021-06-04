Chhatrapur: The number of Covid cases is on the decline in Ganjam district with the infections dropping below 100 Wednesday, a report said Thursday. The number of infected persons detected was 65, Wednesday.

Earlier, the number of infected persons remained above 200 and had also crossed 300. However, the graph started declining from May 25 with the number of infected persons dropping below 200.

As many as 158 persons tested positive May 25, 196 on May 26, 150 on May 27, 163 on May 28, 150 on May 29, 129 on May 30 and 156 on May 31.

The declining graph of infections has brought some respite for the district administration and the residents.

Not a single person tested positive in Hinjili Municipality area, Wednesday, the district Collector tweeted. On the other hand, the district administration has a launched door-to-door health screening of the residents some time back.

The Anganwadi and ASHA workers are visiting the doorsteps of the residents daily and enquiring about the health conditions of senior citizens and also asking whether they have been vaccinated or not.

They are also conducting oxygen level check-up and measuring the body temperatures of the residents during their visits. The district administration has opened four Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres in Aska, Bhanjanagar and Hinjili areas of the district.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange is laying stress on setting up of beds with oxygen facilities. A liquid medical oxygen plants has started functioning in MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur where oxygen is supplied to the Covid patients at their bedside.

The Collector has directed strict enforcement of lockdown and shutdown rules in the district to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

A total of 318 villages in the district are in the red zone, while 2,837 villages are in the green zone. Health screening of 20,49,423 persons have been completed by last Tuesday.

Among them, 174 persons were found having low oxygen levels, while 196 others have tested positive for the virus. Five of them were advised hospitalisation.

PNN