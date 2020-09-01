Bhubaneswar: To ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations by people, the state government effected sharp increase in fines for violations of norms that could go up to Rs 1 lakh.

The health and family welfare department revised the Odisha Covid-19 regulations, 2020 to raise the fine slabs. Now, one will pay Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks and splitting in public for first two offences and Rs 5,000 for third time onwards

If over 10 people gather at one place, person organizing the event will pay Rs 1 lakh fine. In case of any exigencies, concerned District Collector or municipal commissioner will give the permission in writing.

For violation of physical distance norms, one has to pay Rs 2,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for subsequent offences. In case of commercial establishments, the owner of the shop will pay Rs 50,000 for the first instance and Rs 1 lakh for subsequent offences.

The government has allowed participation of a maximum of 50 persons including bride and groom for a marriage function and 20 for funeral function. If the norms are violated in a marriage function, the government will impose `1 lakh on the organiser. Individuals participating in the marriage will pay `2,000 for first time and `10,000 for next offences.

Similarly, for violation of regulations in funeral functions, the fine amount for the organiser was fixed at `50,000 while the individuals participating in the function will have to pay `2,000 first time and `10,000 for further offences. All officers not below the rank of additional BDO, additional tehsildar, police SI and zonal officer or deputy commissioner of ULBs can impose fines.