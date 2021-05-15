Bhubaneswar: Khurda has recorded the coastal state’s highest test positivity rate at 37.5 per cent during last week (May 8 to 14), as per a list published by Union Health Ministry.

At least 20 out of the 30 districts of the state recorded a test positivity rate above 20 per cent in last week. While Khurda was on top position in the list, Kalahandi was in second position with 34.9 per cent, followed by Angul (34.3%), Boudh (29.9%), Balasore (29%), Bargarh & Bhadrak (28.9% each), Sundargarh (28.2%), Cuttack (27.6%), Nuapada (27.3%) and Puri (26.1%).

Similarly, Dhenkanal district witnessed a positivity rate of 24.9 per cent while it was 24.2 per cent in Nabarangpur, 24 per cent in Bolangir, 23.8 per cent in Sonepur, 23.2 per cent in Jajpur, 22.1 per cent in Jagatsinghpur, 21.6 per cent in Keonjhar and 20.4 per cent in Jharsuguda district, the data shared by Ministry said.

Apart from the above list, eight other districts of Odisha recorded test positivity rates beyond 10 per cent. These districts are—Nayagarh (18.8%), Mayurbhanj (16.6%), Deogarh (16.4%), Rayagada (16.1%), Gajapati (15.1%), Ganjam (14.3%), Koraput (12.4%) and Kendrapara (10.5%).

The Health Ministry, in its list, stated that 504 districts in the country have recorded positivity rates above 10 per cent during the week, of which, 28 are from Odisha.