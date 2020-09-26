Bhubaneswar: In an aim to ensure that the novel coronavirus does not spread its tentacles during the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly, COVID-19 test of MLAs and officials concerned started Saturday.

Over 700 persons including Speaker Surya Narayan Patro, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik and many MLAs have undergone COVID test on the Assembly precincts.

“The members who will be found negative for the virus will only be allowed to participate in the session. After attending daily proceedings, they have to remain in isolation to ensure they are not infected in between,” Patro said.

If anyone develops symptom when the House session is in progress, he/she has to undergo rapid antigen test, he said.

All necessary arrangements and precautionary measures have been taken for smooth functioning of the House in view of COVID-19, the Speaker added.

Meanwhile, BJP Legislative Party held its meeting and chalked out strategies to attack the BJD government during the session. The party has decided to raise issue including power tariff hike, COVID mismanagement, flood, Bagala Dharmashala land issue, new university amendment act and other issues during the session, said BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi.

The session will start September 29 and end October 7. There will be a sitting Sunday (October 4) too.

Like the practice adopted by the Parliament, members will participate in the debate from their respective seats in the House and ministers will reply to the queries by from their respective seats too. It was decided not to issue any lobby pass to any person other than members.

No papers/reports would be distributed among members in the House except amendments to Bills and the replies of ministers. The papers and reports, if any, will be dispatched to the members by post. The Assembly hall and its premises will be sanitised on a daily basis by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).