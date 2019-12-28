Bhubaneswar: Following public ire on social media, the Commissionerate Police Saturday assured stern action against the members of the ruling party who were seen driving without helmets during a motorcycle rally here, Thursday. The youth wing of the party organised the bike rally on the occasion of the party’s 23rd foundation day celebrations December 26.

Many users posted images of violators who themselves posted the photos of the rally on their social media accounts. By tagging the official twitter handle of the Commissionerate Police, the users demanded stringent action against the violators.

Some handlers questioned the delay in taking action by cops who latched onto the common man for such violations.

The police revealed that they are examining the CCTV footage of the day and that they would initiate prosecution against the violators.

“We’re examining the CCTV footage on violation of helmet rule during a rally in Bhubaneswar & will launch some prosecutions. Also, this being a problem in all political rallies in India, we’ve to devise ways for dealing with it in future,” twitted Commissionerate Police.