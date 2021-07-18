Khandapara: With a crack widening in the wall of a ‘pindi’, (a raised platform) of the 12th century Neelamadhab Jew temple at Kantilo in Nayagarh district, servitors and devotees visiting this temple are in fear.

They apprehend that the wall may collapse any moment. The temple had been in a state of ruin due to lack of proper maintenance. While cracks developed at many places, some structures were in bad shape.

Following media coverage, the State Archaeology Department had carried out repair in the temple at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. The department had engaged Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Bhubaneswar for the purpose.

With that fund, a ‘pindi’ was constructed close to the western gate of the temple for visitors in April, 2015. It was when the ‘pindi’ was half-constructed, a crack appeared on its wall.

It was immediately brought to the notice of the officials overseeing the construction work. The officials had then said the cracks appeared because the sand-filled ‘pindi’ was sprayed with water.

However, they had assured that it would not pose any threat in future. Since then the ‘pindi’ has been lying half-constructed and the crack is widening.

Besides this, a crack was also seen on the flight of steps and it is said to be due to the weight of the ‘pindi’.

When asked, Khandapara tehsildar and executive officer, Endowment Department, Partha Sarathi Hansda said the problem had been intimated to the State Archaeology Department in writing two months ago.

“If there were no Covid-induced restrictions, the necessary repairs would have been already carried out. However, steps will be taken in this regard soon,” he added.

PNN