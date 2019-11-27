Chhendipada: Intensifying its crackdown on illegal crushing units, a team of officials comprising Chhendipada tehsildar and police personnel Wednesday carried our raids at several illegal crushing units in the locality here and seized two heavy vehicles reportedly engaged in ferrying sand and stone chips in brazen violation of norms.

Chhendipada tehsildar said they have detected a number of illegal crushing units operating in the locality in the past few months and are committed to ensure stern action against them.

“The authorities, in association with the local police, have been carrying out regular raids on illegal units. Crushing units which are operating in violation of the prescribed norms are being identified and action is also being taken against those operating the units,” the tehsildar pointed out, adding that they have seized the duo vehicle with illegal sand and stone laden in them.

Notably, Banarpal tehsildar and police personnel had carried out a raid on an illegal crushing plant at Banarpal area of Angul November 1 and had seized as many as 12 tippers engaged in ferrying stone and sand.

