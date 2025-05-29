Puri: The Puri district administration Tuesday carried out the demolition of an unauthorised water sports facility that was operating illegally in the Baliapanda area of Puri beach. The facility, operating under the name ‘Sky Dive Adventure and Water Sports’, had been offering speedboat rides and skydiving experiences to tourists without obtaining the necessary permissions or ensuring adequate safety measures.

The crackdown comes in the wake of a recent mishap last Saturday, when a speedboat capsized, tossing all its passengers into the sea. Among those on board were Snehasis Ganguly, brother of cricketer Sourav Ganguly, and his wife, Arpita. Fortunately, both were promptly rescued by lifeguards and later returned safely to Kolkata. In the aftermath of the incident, the district administration launched an inquiry, which revealed that the facility was operating without adequate safety measures for visitors. Acting on the findings, officials demolished the unauthorised structure using a bulldozer.