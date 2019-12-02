Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) Monday directed the authorities to ensure enforcement of the guidelines by the apex court with regard to bursting of fire crackers and playing DJ sound and light systems during marriage processions.

The commission also made some scathing observations on the lackadaisical approach by police officials in implementing the guidelines on deadline on bursting crackers during Diwali and marriage processions. The commission said keeping in view the lackadaisical approach by the officials, patients, kids, elderly persons are at the mercy of gods only.

The court while hearing a plea filed by Prabira Kumar Das directed principal secretary, home, and Director General of Police and the Commissionerate Police to take appropriates steps for the enforcement of the apex court guidelines in ‘true letter and spirit’ during the marriage session.

The commission also expressed happiness over the advisory issued by the police in this regard complying the SC’s judgment October 26 last year. As per the guidelines, revelers have been allowed to burst crackers during Dewali and any other event between 8 pm and 10 pm only. Similarly, they can burst crackers between 11.45 pm and 12.30 am during Christmas and New Year’s day celebrations.