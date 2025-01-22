Maha Kumbh Nagar: A remarkable scene has caught the attention of cricket fans everywhere in which a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fan has taken his prayers for the red and gold team to the shores of the Maha Kumbh Mela, a majestic convergence of faith and devotion that attracts millions of pilgrims from far and wide.

The fan, determined to bring good fortune to his beloved team, dipped the RCB jersey thrice in the sacred waters of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

The video of this unusual gesture, posted on Instagram with the caption “Maha Kumbh Mela. RCB forever,” has gone viral, sparking a mix of amusement and irritation among netizens. However, reactions to the fan’s stunt were split, with some finding humour in his enthusiastic display, while others took issue with his use of a holy site for a purpose they saw as lacking in seriousness.

RCB, despite boasting an impressive line-up of players, including Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, has never won an Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. The team has reached the play-offs multiple times but ultimately fell short. This has made the team a frequent target of jokes and memes, with fans and non-fans alike poking fun at their lack of success.

However, this fan’s unwavering loyalty and creative attempt to change the team’s fortunes have earned him a special place in the hearts of many.

As the internet reacts to the video, jokes and witty comments abound.

One user hailed the fan as an “Off-field impact player for RCB,” while another quipped, “Maybe try dipping the players intead of the jersey next time.”

As the RCB fan’s story goes viral, it’s a testament to the power of cricket to bring people together and create unforgettable moments, both on and off the field.

PNN