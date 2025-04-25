A viral video racking up millions of views and thousands of likes on X (formerly Twitter) is capturing hearts online, with users bursting into laughter and flooding the comments with memes, jokes, and hilarious reactions, making it one of the funniest clips trending this week.

What happens in the viral video:

The video shows a man standing in the yard of a house. Two people are visible in the frame, with another recording and others heard in the background.

A man opens the gate and calmly asks the bear to leave the house. The bear stands still for a moment, then moves toward the gate before pausing again. Suddenly, it lunges at the man with its claws, though he remains uninjured. The man, unfazed, says, “No, no! Get out of my house!”

Seemingly understanding the request, the “humble” bear politely exits the yard. Once the bear passes through the gate onto the road, the man closes the gate, and the video ends.

Watch the viral video here:

Man tells a bear he’s not invited and has to leave…😳🐻 pic.twitter.com/pIG3ioIdYE — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) April 24, 2025

The video’s caption reads: “Man tells a bear he’s not invited and has to leave.”

One user commented: “Why women live longer than men lol.”

Noting the low height of the yard’s barricade, another user humorously wrote: “The gate is for what exactly?”

PNN