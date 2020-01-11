Mumbai: Hindi film industry and cricket has quite an old relationship. Recently, Indian keeper Rishabh Pant’s name was linked with actress Urvashi Rautela.

If reports are to be believed, Pant and Rautela were dating each other.

According to one report, for the past few days, the actress has been constantly trying to get in touch with cricketer.

It is being said that the two have blocked each other on phone calls and WhatsApp. The news has been confirmed by Urvashi’s PR manager.

Urvashi and Rishabh were dating each other, but on New Year, the wicketkeeper and batsman shared an Instagram post with his current girlfriend Isha Negi.

After the post, Urvashi continued to call Rishabh. But it seems the cricketer is not interested.

It is worth mentioning that Urvashi’s name has been associated with Rishabh as well as Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandaya recently got engaged to DJ Wale Babu actress Natasa Stankovic. He announced this on social media. Urvashi had also commented on Hardik’s post.

Urvashi, who made her Hindi film debut with the film Singh Saab the Great, and appeared in films like Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016) and Hate Story 4 (2018) and Pagalpanti (2019). She is also a great model and dancer.

She started modeling at the age of 15 and has also represented India in Miss Universe (2015). Urvashi also appeared in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s international video album Love Dose, which released in October 2014.