A spine-chilling CCTV footage from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral, showing three burglars breaking into a locked house, completely unaware what’s destiny holds for them.

The video opens with a dimly lit corridor of a house. Three masked men creep toward the door, scanning the surroundings to ensure no one is watching. One of them breaks the single glowing light bulb above the door. The bulb shatters, plunging the entrance into darkness.

Under the cover of night, the thieves get to work. One pulls out tools and begins tampering with the door lock, while the others keep watch. Within minutes, the lock gives way, and the trio sneaks inside.

The viral video of thieves entering the house was shared on ‘X’ by Aditya Tiwari.

मुंबई से देवरिया तक #CCTV की नज़र, मालिक ने फोन पर देखी चोरी, पुलिस ने रंगे हाथ पकड़े तीन चोर

यूपी के देवरिया जिले में एक अनोखा मामला सामने आया, जहां मुंबई में बैठे एक मकान मालिक ने अपने घर में चोरी होते देखी और पुलिस को सूचना देकर वारदात टलवा दी।

दरअसल, बंद पड़े घर में तीन चोर… pic.twitter.com/VGJ91QQPfP — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) March 8, 2025

Three thieves, after breaking into the locked house, began gathering valuables, unaware that the CCTV cameras installed inside were connected to the internet. The homeowner, monitoring the feed on his mobile phone, immediately informed Deoria police.

Acting swiftly on the alert, a police team reached the scene, surrounded the house, and caught all three thieves red-handed.

The video has triggered a massive debate online, with users hailing the power of CCTV surveillance. The viral video is now a chilling reminder that technology can be a game-changer in crime prevention.

PNN