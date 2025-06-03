Nandapur: Despite multiple seizures of foreign-made pistols in Koraput district, particularly within the Nandapur sub-division, police have failed to trace the origin of these weapons.

Sources said that the firearms are making their way into Koraput district as local traffickers are bartering ganja (cannabis) in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in exchange for foreign-manufactured pistols, which they later keep illegally with them.

Although several accused individuals have been interrogated following these seizures, law enforcement authorities have yet to identify or locate the main suppliers. Their failure to act decisively has triggered public discontent, especially among the educated class.

Concerns are growing that access to such lethal weapons among local youth could lead to a surge in criminal activities and antisocial behaviour in the area.

According to police sources, officers from Padua police station under Nandapur sub-division seized an Italian-made pistol from a smuggler during a routine ganja bust, May 29. During questioning, the suspect revealed that he had trafficked ganja to the UP-Bihar region and received the pistol in return from local mafia.

A case (62/2025) was registered along with seizure of the weapon and the accused was sent to court, Inspector in-Charge Ashok Bisoi said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

In a separate incident under Case No. 144/2024, local youths allegedly discharged blank rounds from an unlicenced pistol recently in Gumaguda area to incite fear—another case that remains under investigation.

Similarly, under Case No. 50/2024, Nandapur police arrested another suspect in possession of a foreign-made pistol, who has since been remanded to judicial custody. Comparable incidents have also been reported at Machkund police station, where weapons were seized in connection with the drug trade.

Although all seized pistols are foreign-made and linked to the ganja smuggling network, police have consistently failed to trace the original sellers or traffi cking channels.

The proliferation of such weapons is causing anxiety among residents, who fear an escalation in violence and social unrest.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Debendra Mallik confirmed that investigations into all cases are underway.

The seized firearms have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination.

He added that further action would be taken in coordination with the Superintendent of Police (SP).

