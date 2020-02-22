Niali: Crows dropping dead at Jamugoradi village of Niali locality in Cuttack district has triggered panic among locals.

While some of the villagers alleged that the use of insecticides for farming could be the reason behind the deaths, several others suspected it to be some sort of bird flu.

Veterinary officials have collected blood and swab samples of the dead birds for further examination.

Veterinary officials have asked locals not to touch or handle the dead birds without gloves. The locals, including slum dwellers, have also been advised to bury the dead crows by digging deep holes to ensure that the disease does not spread to other birds or other areas.

PNN