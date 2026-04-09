Bonai: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable of CoBRA 210 Battalion died after a tree fell on him while he was resting at a camp along the Odisha–Jharkhand border.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night at Babudera CRPF camp under Jareikela police station area. The constable, Rakesh Kumar, was asleep when a large tree uprooted and fell on him, causing severe head injuries.

Fellow CRPF personnel rushed Kumar to a hospital in Ranchi where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident. Local administration officials said safety measures at the camp are under review to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Fellow personnel paid tribute to Kumar, remembering him as a dedicated member of the force whose untimely death has deeply affected the entire unit.