Rourkela: A head constable of the CRPF, who along with two others was injured in two IED explosions inside Saranda forest under Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district along the Odisha border, died Saturday in Rourkela, police said.

An inspector and an assistant sub-inspector, who also sustained injuries in the IED blasts, were undergoing treatment, a police statement said. It is suspected that the improvised explosive devices were planted by the proscribed CPI (Maoist), which is observing a ‘resistance week’ in Jharkhand, to target security forces, he said.

Head constable Mahendra Laskar, a resident of Assam, died during treatment at a hospital in Rourkela, Odisha, said a statement issued by the Jharkhand Police Headquarters Saturday. The inspector and the ASI are under treatment in the hospital, it said.

Earlier Friday evening, the three CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the explosions in Babudih area of Saranda forest under the Jaraikela police station limits. The Jharkhand Police strengthened security across the state in the wake of the ‘resistance week’ of the banned CPI (Maoist), which began October 8. The outfit also called for a bandh October 15.

