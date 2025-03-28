Bhubaneswar: Commissioner of Railway Safety Brijesh Mishra recently inspected the newly-constructed 26.888 km rail line between Boudh and Purunakatak, a key segment of the Khurda Road-Bolangir rail project. The inspection assessed the track, signaling system, and bridges to ensure safety and operational readiness. This marks a major milestone in the project, which aims to enhance connectivity in Odisha’s remote regions.

According to East Coast Railway (ECoR), the Khurda Road-Bolangir rail line spans a total length of 301 km, out of which 240 km has been completed and made operational. The recent inspection, conducted March 25 and 26, led to the approval for commissioning the Boudh-Purunakatak section. Senior ECoR officials accompanied the CRS team during the assessment. The rail project is being developed simultaneously from both Khurda Road and Bolangir to accelerate its completion. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been closely monitoring its progress, making it a high-priority initiative.

ECoR general manager Parmeshwar Funkwal has also been reviewing the status of the project and instructing officials to expedite the work as per the Railway Board’s timeline. The engine rolling and track testing between Boudh and Purunakatak have already been successfully completed. Significant infrastructure developments have been made in the newly-constructed Purunakatak-Champapur stretch, including nine major bridges, two Road Over Bridges (ROBs), 15 Road Under Bridges (RUBs), and 35 minor bridges. These structures are essential for ensuring safe and efficient rail operations.

Meanwhile, work on the remaining 62 km section between Purunakatak and Daspalla, which involves tunnel construction through dense forests and sanctuary zones, is progressing steadily. The completion of these tunnels will mark a major breakthrough for the project. The Khurda Road-Bolangir rail line is expected to transform regional connectivity and boost economic growth in Odisha’s remote areas. By facilitating smooth train operations and enhancing trade opportunities, it will contribute significantly to the state’s infrastructure development. The Ministry of Railways remains committed to delivering this critical project on schedule.

With the successful completion of the Boudh-Purunakatak section, Indian Railways has demonstrated its dedication to overcoming engineering challenges in difficult terrains. Once all necessary infrastructure and amenities are in place, a final decision will be taken regarding the commencement of train services. A trial run has already been conducted, confirming the track’s fitness for regular operations. As the project advances, the Khurda Road-Bolangir rail line will play a vital role in strengthening Odisha’s transportation network and fostering long-term economic development.