Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Trans port (CRUT) has emerged as a leading example of sustainable and technology-driven public transportation in India, recording an average daily ridership of over three lakh passengers while steadily expanding its green mobility network across Odisha. Over the past two years, CRUT has significantly enhanced urban transport services by increasing its active fleet to 760 buses and accelerating the state’s shift towards clean mobility. Electric bus operations were launched in Sambalpur and Berhampur in 2024. The momentum continued in 2025 with the induction of 80 midi electric buses in the Capital Region, five electric double-decker buses, 35 electric buses in Puri and 100 electric buses at Naraj.

This year, Keonjhar became the latest addition to Odisha’s growing electric mobility network with the deployment of 25 electric buses. To support its expanding fleet, CRUT has operationalised modern electric bus depots at Gadakana, Naraj, Puri, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Keonjhar. Public transport infrastructure has been further strengthened with the establishment of dedicated electric terminals at Chandrasekharpur and Master Canteen, as well as the development of 153 new bus poles in Cuttack. The growing popularity of CRUT services is also evident in the increasing adoption of digital mobility solutions, with nearly 45 per cent of fare collections now being made through digital transactions.

CRUT has expanded its digital services, with the Ama Bus ticketing platform recording over 90,000 transactions and extending to online booking for Chilika boating at Satapa da. Automated ticket vending machines, digital travel passes, the National Common Mobility Card, and WhatsApp-based ticket booking through ONDC have further streamlined commuting. Housing and Urban Development Minister Krishna Chandra Mahapatra said the government’s focus remains on providing safe, affordable, environment-friendly and technology-driven public transport, with CRUT’s growth reflecting Odisha’s vision of making public transport the preferred mode of travel.

Looking ahead, CRUT is gearing up for a major expansion under the PM eBus Sewa Scheme, with 400 additional electric buses planned for deployment in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur. The state is also set to introduce three hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses with support from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, marking another step towards cleaner and greener public transportation. Beyond bus operations, CRUT’s zero-commission ride-hailing platform, Odisha Yatri, has enabled 16,779 drivers to earn over Rs 11.65 crore in commission-free income. Since 2024, CRUT has trained more than 6,000 employees, including 20 women heavy vehicle drivers for electric bus operations. Combined with its focus on safety, digital innovation and workforce development, CRUT’s achievements have positioned Odisha as a frontrunner in sustainable urban mobility in the country.