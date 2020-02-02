Bhubaneswar: The state government has taken all measures to handle issues relating to coronavirus on a daily basis, asserted Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy during a preparatory meeting with District Collectors through video conferencing Saturday.

Tripathy directed the Collectors to create awareness about the virus impact and ensure that people are not panicked.

Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal said a 24×7 control room has been set up at the Directorate for people to get all information regarding the disease. The control room number is: 0674-2390466 and mobile No. 9439994857.

The National Institute of Virology, Pune, and Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar has been made nodal centres for coronavirus check-up.

Dhal said Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda airports have been directed to make thermal screening of travelers coming from China. Jagatsinghpur Collector informed the meeting that Paradip port has also made arrangements for thermal screening for visitors from China. Isolation wings have been set up at Jharsuguda international airport and district headquarter hospital for the Chinese workers and employees working in Vedanta company.

CBK Mohanty, Director of Medical Education & Training (DMET), said samples from four persons in Odisha have been collected.

As per WHO guidelines, people who had visited Hubei province of China in the last 14 days may show symptoms of nCov. Hence, samples of such persons have been sent for tests, said the participants Saturday.

The DMET later told newsmen after a meeting of Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) that four out of five persons whose samples had been sent for the tests have been kept in isolation wards of SCB Medical College and Hospital.