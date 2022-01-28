Bhubaneswar: With the electioneering for three-tier polls of local-self bodies gathering momentum every passing day, the Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Thursday urged state government and civic body employees to maintain neutrality during the upcoming elections.

Mahapatra warned that employees who will disobey the prescribed norms might lose their jobs as per Grama Panchayat Rules, 2014.

Writing letters to Odisha Police Director General (DG), Secretaries of departments, Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) and district Collectors, the Chief Secretary has asked the senior officials to issue orders to respective employees who are on election duties.

A source informed that the employees include people working in different state-owned enterprises, corporations, autonomous bodies and cooperative organisations. The Chief Secretary insisted police administration concerned to file cases and take immediate actions against such employees, in case charge of partiality is made.

Moreover, government vehicles, administrative machineries and staff should not be engaged in any such work which is intended to benefit a candidate whosoever, Chief Secretary Mahapatra emphasised.

It is pertinent to mention here that Grama Panchayat Rules prohibit any state government and civic body employee from doing such act which could, in any manner, impact the fair conduct of elections.

If an employee is found guilty to have done any apparent favour to either a partisan or non-partisan candidate contesting elections, his act of doing so is punishable and amounts to loss of job. None of the bonafide voters should be forced in any way during the polls.

PNN