Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 5,057 new Covid-19 cases, of which 667 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,36,226. Active caseload in the state now stands at 64,217.

Odisha has also reported ten (10) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,560 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported eight (08) Covid-19 fatalities Thursday.

Khurda reported highest deaths (two), followed by Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Puri and Rayagada districts (one each).

Out of total 5,057 new infections, 2,932 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,125 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 5,901 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 1,111 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 495 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (110), Balasore (202), Bargarh (85), Bhadrak (91), Bolangir (133), Boudh (44), Deogarh (51), Dhenkanal (69), Gajapati (68), Ganjam (60), Jagatsinghpur (125), Jajpur (128), Jharsuguda (50), Kalahandi (140), Kandhamal (84), Kendrapara (34), Keonjhar (49), Koraput (76), Malkangiri (58), Mayurbhanj (135), Nabarangpur (136), Nayagarh (217), Nuapada (190), Puri (94), Rayagada (85), Sambalpur (179), Subarnapur (104) and Sundargarh (429).

The State Pool reported 225 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,74,43,759 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 11,157.

PNN