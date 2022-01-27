Bhubaneswar: Dry weather is expected to prevail over the districts of Odisha and minimum (night) temperature is very likely to fall gradually by 3 to 4 degree Celsius during next two days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here predicted Thursday.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD regional centre stated, “There is no significant synoptic system over the region. Light rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur of North Odisha and dry weather prevailed over the rest districts of Odisha.”

Shallow to moderate fog occurred at one or two places over the Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Khandhmal districts of South Interior Odisha. Amount of rainfall recorded in Binjharpur of Jajpur is 1 Cm.

Minimum temperatures observed marked fall at a few places over North Interior Odisha, appreciable fall at a few places over South Interior Odisha, at one or two places over North Interior Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over Odisha.

The minimum temperatures were appreciably below normal at one or two places over North Interior Odisha, below normal at a few places over South Interior Odisha, at one or two places over North Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 28.6oC was recorded at Bhubaneswar and the lowest minimum temperature of 10.0oC was recorded at Jharsuguda in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Thursday (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 28.01.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Ganjam.

Friday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 29.01.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Cold wave condition is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Subarnapur Bolangir and Bargarh.

Saturday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 30.01.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Cold wave condition is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Subarnapur, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Kalahandi and Bargarh.

Sunday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 31.01.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Cold wave condition is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Subarnapur, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Kalahandi and Bargarh.

Monday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 31.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 01.02.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast:

Minimum (night) temperature is very likely to fall by 3oC to 4oC at many places during next two days and no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood (valid for the next 24 hours)

Fog in the morning and mainly clear sky later. Maximum and Minimum temperature is very likely to be around 27°C and 13°C, respectively.

PNN