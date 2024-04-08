Chennai: Hosts Chennai Super Kings restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to paltry 137 for 9 in their Indian Premier League match here Monday.

Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (3/18) led the charge with a three-wicket haul for CSK, who took wickets at regular intervals and did well to stem the flow of runs at the Chepauk.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande (3/33) also accounted for three batters while Mustafizur Rehman (2/22) picked two wickets.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer top scored for KKR with a 32-ball 34.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 137 for 9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 34, Sunil Narine 27; Ravindra Jadeja 3/18, Tushar Deshpande 3/33).

