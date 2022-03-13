Khurda: Inspector General (Central Range) Narasingha Bhol Saturday said the Chilika MLA, who was injured in mob attack, is now in police custody and undergoing treatment.

He will be arrested after he recovers.

Jagadev has been charged with serious offences like attempt to murder, obstructing police personnel from discharging their duty, injuring public, using car as a weapon to hurt people, the IG said in a presser.

A case 131/22 has been registered against the MLA at Banpur police station, Bhol said.

PNN