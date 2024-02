Koraput: A female student has allegedly committed suicide in a hostel room of the Central University of Odisha (CUO) at Sunabeda in Koraput district.

The body of the deceased girl student identified as Sandhyarani Das was Saturday found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room.

According to reports, Sandhyarani, who hailed from Kendrapara district was a student of the Mathematics department of the university and was studying in the first year.

PNN