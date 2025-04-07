Imphal: Curfew was imposed for an indefinite period in the entire Lilong Assembly constituency in Manipur’s Thoubal district Monday, a day after a mob set the house of the BJP minority morcha’s state President, Md Asker Ali, on fire reportedly for supporting the Waqf Amendment Act, officials said.

Thoubal District Magistrate (DM) A. Subhash Singh Monday said that Thoubal district Superintendent of Police (SP) has reported that Sunday, late evening, an approximately 7,000 to 8,000-strong mob armed with lathis and stones stormed into the house of Md. Asker Ali of Lilong Sambrukhong Mamel and set it ablaze.

A district administration official said it was also reported that the situation was very sensitive in and around Lilong Assembly Constituency and that there is the likelihood of further disturbance, which could pose a risk to peace and public tranquility in the Constituency. The official further said the SP has requested the District Magistrate to issue prohibitory orders.

Accordingly the DM promulgated the curfew under section 63 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the entire Lilong Assembly Constituency for the indefinite period, the official said.

BJP leader Ali Saturday, through his posts on social media, supported the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.

Various parts of Manipur’s Valley areas also witnessed protests against the Act Sunday.

According to police, several thousand men and women organised a rally and disrupted the traffic on Imphal-Dimapur National High (NH-2) at Lilong. The agitators clashed with security forces in some areas, including Irong Chesaba in the Thoubal district.

Protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, were also held in other Muslim dominated areas of Imphal East and Thoubal districts, among other places.

The Manipur government deployed additional forces in all Muslim-dominated areas, with senior officials closely monitoring the situation.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Saturday (April 5), as announced by the Law Ministry in a notification Saturday.

The Bill was recently passed by Parliament after intense and lengthy debates in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The law seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders’ rights.

IANS