Bhubaneswar: The vehicle passes issued by the Police Commssionerate for lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus will remain valid till the situation turns normal. This was disclosed Monday by Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi in a tweet.

“The vehicle passes were issued till March 29. These passes will valid for the entire period till the situation relating to COVID-19 becomes normal. Their renewal is not necessary,” said Sarangi. He also said that people need not visit the police for renewal of the passes.

In another tweet, Sarangi informed that the tyre kiosks close to petrol pumps will from now onwards remain open as part of emergency services.

PNN