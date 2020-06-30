Cuttack: After two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Athgarh Notified Area Council (NAC) in Cuttack district, the district administration has declared the area as containment zone four days, Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said Tuesday.

The containment zone tag will remain in force from 2pm June 30 till 6pm July 3 in 18 wards of the NAC.

The areas under containment zone are all the roads connected to State Highway-65 in the East zone of the NAC, Athgarh NAC, Birakishorepur to Dorada Square in the West Zone of the NAC, Chandabali Square to Barabati Hotel at Kantol in the North Zone of the NAC and Chandabali Square to Kaitha Square, Dhaipur, Chandabali Square to Radhaballavpur in the South Zone of the NAC.

Movement of both vehicles and locals have been totally prohibited to and from the containment zone. Local residents have been instructed to stay at home. Besides, all shops, business establishments, government and private institutions will remain closed during the containment period.

It also said that the supply of medicines and essential goods will be ensured by the block administration.

It may be mentioned here that Cuttack district reported 17 positive cases Tuesday.

