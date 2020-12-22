Cuttack: After the New Motor Vehicles Act again in force, a bus driver in Millennium City was Monday night penalised a hefty Rs 10,000 for violating traffic rules. The bus driver was caught by the traffic police for allegedly driving the vehicle in a drunken condition.

The bus was reportedly en route to Kolkata from Cuttack.

According to Chauliaganj Police, the blood alcohol level detected in the breath of the driver, identified as Prafulla Chandra Muduli from Nayagarh, was 42 mg/100 ml, which was more than the permitted level.

Police said the bus was detained and the owner of the bus Ranubala Mallik was instructed to guard the vehicle at the Police Station at his own cost till the finalisation of the case.

Earlier in the month, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Bhadrak Tuesday had imposed a penalty of Rs 87,620 on a truck driver for allegedly violating the rules of amended Motor Vehicle Act.

