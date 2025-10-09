Cuttack: Police have arrested three more people in connection with the violence that broke out during the Dussehra procession in Cuttack, a source said Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Girija Shankar Chakrabarty said additional arrests are likely as investigations continue. Police teams led by two ACPs and three Inspectors-In-Charge have been deployed in the Hatipokhari and Kadam Rasul areas, where door-to-door searches are being carried out with the help of central forces.

The clashes began early Saturday near Hatipokhari, near Dargha Bazar area, after locals objected to loud music being played during an immersion procession. The argument escalated, leading to stone-pelting and the hurling of glass bottles. Six people, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, were injured.

On Sunday, violence flared again when police stopped a motorcycle rally by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists near the affected area. The protesters allegedly pelted stones at police, prompting the use of lathi charge, tear gas shells, and rubber bullets to control the mob. Several shops in the Gourishankar Park area were reportedly set on fire.

The VHP called a 12-hour bandh Monday, alleging police inaction during the earlier attack on the immersion procession. Three cases were registered, and eight people were arrested that day, Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh had said.

Senior police officer Amarendra Panda, among 25 people, were injured in the clashes. Panda was admitted to the intensive care unit of SCB Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

In response to the unrest, prohibitory orders were imposed in 13 of the city’s 20 police station areas for 36 hours, from Sunday night to Tuesday morning. Internet services were suspended for 48 hours to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Despite the bandh, the situation remained calm Monday. Government offices functioned with limited attendance, while petrol pumps stayed open.

ACP Narasingha Bhol said 1,800 state police personnel, along with 800 members of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Odisha Swift Action Force, were deployed to prevent any further violence.