Cuttack: At least two people were killed, one was injured and some others were suspected to have been trapped under the debris as a portion of the flyover connecting Chhatra Bazar and Malgodown in Cuttack caved in Wednesday, police said.

Identity of the deceased or the injured persons are yet to be established. They are believed to be either vegetable vendors or daily labourers, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh said.

About 20 vegetable vendors used to sell their products on the roadside under the flyover, as per locals.

“An operation to clear the debris is underway,” Singh told reporters at the incident site.

He said that the priority was being given to rescue people, if any, trapped under the debris.

Locals said that the structure was in a dilapidated condition. The construction work of the Taladanda Canal Renovation project was undergoing in the vicinity.

The personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Brigade have been deployed to clear the debris, the DCP said, adding that there are no reports of any fatality so far.

PTI