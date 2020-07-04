Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) declared Mali Sahi slum as Containment Zone Saturday after it reported 13 COVID-19 cases Friday.

Out of total swab samples tested from Mali Sahi slum near Ranihat in Cuttack town, 13 were reported to be positive.

In order to check further spread of the virus in the slum, the CMC declared the slum as Containment Zone. People from the slum will not be allowed to go out of the slum. Similarly, outsiders’ entry to the slum has also been restricted.

While informing about the steps the CMC has taken for the dwellers, commissioner Ananya Das said a team has been formed to supply essential commodities like medicine and grocery items at residents’ doorsteps.

Notably, Cuttack town reported 11 fresh COVID-19 cases Saturday. With this the total COVID tally reached 116.

Among the fresh cases, five are institutional quarantine cases while the remaining six are home quarantine cases. The home quarantine cases include a doctor and five staff of a private hospital.

Out of the total 116 cases, 22 have recovered from the disease, 92 are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals and two have succumbed to the disease, informed CMC in its twitter handle.

