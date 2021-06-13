Bhubaneswar: The office of the State Drug Controller Saturday said that the erring drug wholesaler from Cuttack who was under lens for dealing with spurious Favipiravir tablets was also found indulged in procurement of other drugs from the same tainted supplier.

The department said that around nine more drugs of different categories were also found to be supplied from the manufacturer based at Solang in Himachal Pradesh to the Cuttack-based dealer. The Himachal Pradesh government in its communication has clarified that the manufacturer, whose name has been given in the labels of the medicines, does not exist as per their printed address, raising suspicion of spurious drug racket. This comes after more raids and scrutiny on the drug deals by the department.

“Since these nine drugs were found to have been supplied to different Districts, all the Drugs Inspectors have been alerted in the matter. As per available information, seizures have been made in Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar. The raids are continuing,” the department said in a media statement.

The department has also alerted other state government agencies where their supplies went through the wholesaler. The information about the suspected dealing of spurious drugs in Cuttack was passed to the state government from the Food and Drugs Administration department of Maharashtra.

The dealer had also sent the alleged spurious drugs to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh besides some local areas in the state. It was also ready to distribute it to other parts of the state and country.

PNN