Cuttack: A 30-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her rented accommodation in Cuttack city, while her two-year-old stepson was found lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit in the same room, police said Tuesday.

Police suspect that the deceased woman, identified as Shilpi Khuntia, died by suicide after killing her stepson Sunday night. The bodies were found the next morning.

The incident took place in Sriram Nagar locality in Madhupatna area of Cuttack city, and the room where the bodies were found was locked from the inside, a police officer said.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the cause of the deaths can be ascertained only after getting the reports,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Mishra said.

The woman’s husband Santosh Kumar was arrested based on a complaint filed by her family.

Santosh married Shilpi last year after the death of his first wife, who had given birth to his son.

Neighbours and Shilpi’s relatives claimed that Santosh and his second wife frequently quarrelled over financial matters.

