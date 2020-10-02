Cuttack: One month after notorious criminal Prakash Behera alias Hadia was murdered in Cuttack, the accused men involved in the incident are still roaming free.

Police said they have been keeping a track of the prime suspect. They have so far raided on his hiding place in a jungle thrice but each time he managed to give them a slip.

Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh said efforts are on to nab the suspects. They will soon be arrested.

Despite being a native of Bhutia Sahi area near Alisha Bazaar, Hadia used to live with his family in a rented accommodation at Sibaji Nagar under Bidanasi police limits. He was involved in various criminal activities including murder, ransom, bomb hurling among others, police said.

Some miscreants had attacked Hadia with sharp weapons at College Gada area September 2 over past enmity. They had severed his left hand from the body following which Hadia died owing to excess blood loss.

Hadia’s widow had accused some of his relatives in murder of her husband. The investigation, however, revealed that he was murdered over country liquor trade.

According to a police officer who is privy to the investigation, a man from Athagarh area living in Satichaura area in Cuttack had hacked Hadia to death.

According to a source, it had been a few days since the said youth had come to Cuttack and started country liquor business in the locality. He and Hadia had a quarrel at a tea stall September 2. Hadia lost his cool and slapped the youth with his left hand. His anger did not subside there. He along with some of his associates visited the youth’s house and abused his parents.

It was when the youth came to know about his parents being misbehaved by Hadia, he informed the entire episode to his brother. His brother then asked him to chop off his left hand as he had slapped him with that hand. And then a plan was hatched and he was attacked the same evening leading to his death.

PNN