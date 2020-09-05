Cuttack: As many as 184 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Saturday.

While 57 of them were home quarantine cases, 50 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 77 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 295 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 184 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). pic.twitter.com/c4WQDE39ci — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 5, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 5,980 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 4,222 have recovered. There are 1,729 active cases and 29 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,20,221 with the detection of 3,543 new cases, while seven more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 538.

Most of the new cases were reported from the Khurda district where 878 people tested positive, its highest single-day spike. Mayurbhanj reported 326 new cases, followed by 295 cases detected in Cuttack.

The state has tested over 20.48 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.