Cuttack: As many as 204 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Friday.

While 74 of them were home quarantine cases, 56 of them were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 74 were local contact ones.

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 369 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 204 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 182 recoveries (27thAugust data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/u9A4VWGAbA — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 28, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 4,375 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 2,600 have recovered. There are 1,752 active cases and 23 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 94,668 with the detection of 3,682 new cases, while eight more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 456. As many as 2,241 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,441people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 58,840 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 16,12,097.