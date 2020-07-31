Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Friday said that 22 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While nine of them were reported from institutional quarantine centres, four were home quarantine cases, two were paid quarantine cases and the remaining seven are local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 28 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 22 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 112 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/yha1Ku06EF — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 31, 2020

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday morning, 906 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 439 have recovered. There are 457 active cases and 10 persons have succumbed to the disease.

The city administration, meanwhile, lifted Containment Zone restrictions from Bari Lane, Khatbin Sahi, Parida Sahi and Shankarpur areas after several rounds of active surveillance and negating any possible local transmission of COVID-19 in the area.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha’s COVID-19 count touched 31,877 with 1,499 fresh cases, while eight more deaths were also reported pushing the toll to 177. Cuttack district reported as many as 28 COVID-19 cases.