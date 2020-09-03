Cuttack: As many as 237 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Thursday.

While 81 of them were home quarantine cases, 54 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 102 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 370 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 237 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 427 recoveries (2 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/amFf3VAEwt — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 3, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 5,569 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 3,710 have recovered. There are 1,830 active cases and 29 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,13,411 with the detection of 3,631 new cases, while eight more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 522. As many as 2,214 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,417 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 59,492 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 19,50,591.