Cuttack: As many as 238 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Wednesday.

While 56 of them were home quarantine cases, 49 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 133 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 392 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 238 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 158 recoveries (8 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/Iy3gmKfuU6 — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 9, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 6,896 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 4,878 have recovered. There are 1,987 active cases and 31 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,35,130 with the detection of 3,748 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 580.

As many as 2,210 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,538 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 41,595 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 22.26 lakh.