Cuttack: As many as 264 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Friday.

While 80 of them were home quarantine cases, 54 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 130 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 354 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 264 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 226 recoveries (10 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/x6XkyIzXeT — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 11, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 7,357 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 5,196 have recovered. There are 2,129 active cases and 32 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,43,117 with the detection of 3,996 new cases, while 14 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 605.

As many as 2,359 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,637 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 50,044 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 23.23 lakh.