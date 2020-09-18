Cuttack: As many as 325 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Friday.

While 70 of them were home quarantine cases, 79 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 176 were local contact ones.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 9,045 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 6,612 have recovered. There are 2,397 active cases and 36 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,71,341 with the detection of 4,180 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 682. As many as 2,466 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,714 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 48,146 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 26.67 lakh.