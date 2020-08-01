Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Saturday said that 43 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While five of them were reported from institutional quarantine centres, 27 were home quarantine cases and remaining 11 were local contact ones.

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 54 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 43 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 39 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/xHwhr8WmjT — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 1, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 949 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 478 have recovered. There are 461 active cases and 10 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha registered its highest single-day spike of 1,602 COVID-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 33,479, while the death toll rose to 187 with 10 more fatalities. Of the new cases, 993 people were detected positive from quarantine centres.